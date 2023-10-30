icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel’s incursion into Gaza — Live Updates
30 Oct, 2023 19:13
HomeRussia & FSU

Telegram blocks Ukraine-linked channel inciting violence in Russia

‘Dagestan Morning’ has been blamed for the anti-Jewish riot at Makhachkala airport
Telegram blocks Ukraine-linked channel inciting violence in Russia
Telegram has acted against channels that "break the rules of the civilized world" by calling for violence ©  Nikolas Kokovlis/Getty Images

The social media and messaging platform Telegram has banned ‘Utro Dagestan’ (Dagestan Morning), a channel with 65,000 subscribers that has been accused of inspiring Sunday’s anti-Semitic riot in Dagestan. Telegram founder Pavel Durov made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

“Channels that call for violence – such as this one, in the screenshot, will be banned for violating the rules of Telegram, Google, Apple,  and the entire civilized world,” Durov posted on his Russian-language channel.

The screenshots identified the offender as ‘Dagestan Morning’, which has been exposed as a Ukrainian intelligence service project set up to stir ethnic and religious unrest in Russia. 

A post in the screenshot proclaimed “We hate Jews” and “we will not let them live in Dagestan or the Caucasus,” claiming that “Jewish refugees” bound for the Russian republic were on board the regularly scheduled flight from Tel Aviv to Makhachkala.

On Sunday afternoon, over 150 rioters broke onto the runway of the airport in the Dagestani capital and tried to storm the plane. Police were able to restore order after heavy clashes that left more than 20 people – including nine officers – injured. Sixty rioters were arrested. 

Ukraine-linked anti-Jewish riot in Russia: What is known so far
Read more
Ukraine-linked anti-Jewish riot in Russia: What is known so far

Russia’s Muslim leaders have condemned the riot as unacceptable. So has the head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the unrest was “obviously” incited from abroad. 

‘Dagestan Morning’ was swiftly identified as the most likely culprit. Posing as a local outlet, the Telegram channel has received lavish funding from Kiev since the Ukraine conflict escalated in February 2022. Former Russian lawmaker Ilya Ponomarev, who fled to Kiev in 2016 and became a citizen of Ukraine, has openly admitted to the channel being one of “their” assets. 

Ponomarev has served as a proxy for Kiev to claim that the terrorist attacks against Russian journalist Darya Dugina and military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky were the work of “Russian dissidents.” US intelligence has recently confirmed, however, that CIA-backed Ukrainian spies were behind both assassinations, just as Moscow has said.

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business
No more culture wars? Corporate America is finally realizing that getting ‘woke’ is bad for business FEATURE
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult?
Africa against neocolonialism: Why does the continent's struggle for self-sufficiency remain so difficult? FEATURE
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia
'Putin has died of a heart attack': Inside the Western media's 'intelligence sources' and their fake news about Russia FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Profile of a neocon: Victoria Nuland
0:00
26:40
Gaza bloodbath: Israel is in a strategic mess – Sir Lawrence Freedman
0:00
29:10
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies