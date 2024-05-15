icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 May, 2024 20:41
Putin arrives in China

Beijing is the Russian president’s first foreign destination after his recent inauguration
File photo: The Russian presidential airplane, as seen in Geneva, Switzerland, June 2021. ©  Alessandro della Valle - Pool/Keystone via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin has landed in Beijing for his first trip abroad since re-election. The two-day visit, which marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, will feature meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

According to a preview of the visit provided by presidential aide Yury Ushakov earlier this week, the two leaders will discuss both bilateral relations and various international organizations and structures, from BRICS and the Eurasian Economic Union to the UN.

“It is very important under the current circumstances that our partnership demonstrate it is resistant to any outside meddling,” Ushakov has said.

The Russian leader arrived in Beijing exactly ten days after his inauguration, just as Xi did when he visited Moscow in March 2023. According to Ushakov, this was a deliberate gesture. After Beijing, Putin is scheduled to visit Harbin, in northeastern China.

About a dozen bilateral documents are expected to be signed during the visit, along with numerous commercial deals and regional agreements. Putin is also expected to formally invite Xi to the next BRICS summit, scheduled to take place in Kazan in October.

