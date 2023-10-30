icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin names culprits behind anti-Jewish riot in Dagestan

The US seeks to incite chaos in order to hold on to hegemony, the Russian president has said
Putin names culprits behind anti-Jewish riot in Dagestan
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government, via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. ©  Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov

Sunday’s anti-Semitic riot in Dagestan was inspired by Western intelligence services from the territory of Ukraine and is part of a broader effort to destabilize the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

“The events in Makhachkala were inspired through social networks, including from the territory of Ukraine, by agents of Western special services,” Putin said in his opening remarks at the evening meeting.

Telegram has already banned ‘Utro Dagestan’ (Dagestan Morning), the channel linked to Ukrainian intelligence which had called for storming the Makhachkala airport in search of “Jewish refugees.” Around 150 people took part in the riot. 

The Russian president brought up the horrific imagery coming out of Gaza as fueling an emotional response, noting that the “collective punishment” of civilians that Israel seems to have chosen is “absolutely not justifiable.”

However, he noted that the “ruling elite of the US and its satellites” are behind the current conflict in the Middle East and other places around the globe, in an effort to sow chaos and prevent the rise of a multipolar world order.

According to Putin, Moscow’s position on that conflict is clear – there can only be peace with the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. 

“How do you help Palestine by attacking families?” the Russian president wondered, pointing to rioters in Dagestan waving Palestinian flags while storming the airport.

Putin argued that Russia is not just leading the effort to create a truly multipolar world of sovereign countries, but literally fighting for it on the battlefields of Ukraine – and that many volunteers from Dagestan are taking part in that struggle already.

Russia is the bulwark for all of those who fight for their independence and freedom, against those who spread chaos and conflict and their “useful idiots,” Putin concluded.

Ukraine was quick to declare the Makhachkala airport riot as “proof” of Russian bigotry and anti-Semitism. However, Russia’s Muslim leaders have condemned the riot as unacceptable, as has the head of Dagestan, Sergey Melikov. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday that the unrest was “obviously” incited from abroad. 

