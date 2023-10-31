icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
31 Oct, 2023 12:52
Chechen leader issues death threat to would-be rioters

Violent people defying the police should get a bullet in their head, Ramzan Kadyrov has said
Chechen leader issues death threat to would-be rioters
FILE PHOTO: Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic. ©  Sputnik/Sergey Guneev

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Muslim-majority southern Russian region of Chechnya, has ordered the use of lethal force against potential rioters who would resist law enforcement. The threat comes after a crowd in neighboring Dagestan stormed an airport in an attempted anti-Jewish pogrom.

Speaking at a regional governmental meeting on Monday, Kadyrov said Chechen authorities would “apprehend and jail” any rioter, according to local media.

“Or, you know what, make three warning shots in the air, and if after that the person does not abide by the law – make the fourth shot in his forehead,” the senior official added, describing the instruction as an “order.”

The chilling warning comes after a mob, which was allegedly riled up by a Ukraine-linked social media account, breached the international airport in Makhachkala, Dagestan on Sunday night. The crowd was searching for “refugees from Israel” in arriving planes. Riot police were deployed in response to the emergency, with ensuing clashes resulting in 20 people being injured on both sides.

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the Ukrainian government and its Western backers for the crisis during a security council meeting on Monday.

Anti-Semitic riot in Russia, Gaza war, fate of 'US-run world': Main takeaways from Putin's security meeting
Read more
Anti-Semitic riot in Russia, Gaza war, fate of ‘US-run world’: Main takeaways from Putin’s security meeting

“We know that [Stepan] Bandera and other accomplices of [Adolf] Hitler are lionized [in Ukraine]. We know that the leadership of Ukraine applauds the Nazis from World War II, who personally took part in the crimes of the Holocaust,” the Russian leader said.

“Now, directed by their Western patrons, [Kiev] wants to incite pogroms in Russia,” he alleged. “Scum they are. There is no other way to put it.”

In a separate post on social media on Monday, Kadyrov said young Muslims should take advice from their elders to avoid being manipulated into breaking the law.

“They have hurt themselves, their republic,” he said of the rioters in Dagestan. “I am sure that reputable individuals in Dagestan had called on them, explaining the senselessness of these actions and the Western manipulation, but they were not listened to. And what came out of it?”

He urged the youth to think before they act and not turn into a “mindless mob.”

