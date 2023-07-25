icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
25 Jul, 2023 18:28
Rich of US to condemn what it sponsors – Zakharova

Washington supplied the cluster bombs that killed a Russian journalist, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said
Rich of US to condemn what it sponsors – Zakharova
Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. ©  Sputnik/Russian Foreign Ministry

The US is openly sponsoring the “terrorist activities” of the Kiev government and should not hide behind generalized condemnations of violence, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

“The United States condemns any attack on journalists, whatever they may be and wherever they take place,” Russian media quoted Michael Carpenter, the US permanent representative to the OSCE, as telling reporters earlier in the day. 

“First of all, this ‘any attack’ has a victim and a perpetrator,” Zakharova said in a statement. “The victim is Rostislav Zhuravlev. The perpetrator is the Kiev regime. The US should not be shy to say these names out loud.” 

Secondly, one can’t at the same time condemn attacks on journalists and sponsor those who carry them out.

The US is “directly sponsoring the terrorist activities of the gang in Kiev,” Zakharova added, so they can’t “condemn the attacks” carried out by their own means. This was a reference to cluster munitions the Pentagon has recently delivered  to Ukraine, citing a shortage of high-explosive artillery shells.

Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian shelling
Read more
Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian shelling

Zhuravlev, a RIA Novosti correspondent, was killed on Saturday near the village of Pyatikhatki in Zaporozhye Region, when Ukrainian forces struck the convoy of press vehicles using the US-supplied cluster munitions. Three other journalists were wounded. 

Speaking for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Zakharova accused the Ukrainian government of “criminal terror” over the attack and said the relevant international organizations are likely to turn a blind eye to “this heinous crime” due to their capture by the collective West. So far, only the UN cultural agency UNESCO has deplored the killing of Zhuravlev, without naming the party responsible.

Cluster munitions are banned by more than 110 countries under an international convention adopted in 2008, due to the grave danger unexploded bomblets pose to civilians for years and even decades after their use. Russia, Ukraine and the US are not signatories to the convention, but many NATO members are, and some have protested Washington’s unilateral move.

The US and its allies have sent over $100 billion worth of weapons, equipment and ammunition to the Ukrainian government since hostilities with Russia escalated last year, while insisting they are not a party to the conflict.

