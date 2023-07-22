Russian journalist killed in Ukrainian shelling

RIA Novosti news agency said its crew and other journalists came under fire in Zaporozhye Region

Russia’s RIA Novosti says its war correspondent Rostislav Zhuravlev has been killed in Ukrainian shelling as he covered the fighting in Zaporozhye Region. Several other journalists were wounded in the strike, it added.

The agency said its crew had come under fire near the village of Pyatikhatki, which has been the scene of heavy fighting since the launch of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in early June.

RIA Novosti’s photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky was also injured in the strike, it added.



Izvestia newspaper reported that its correspondent Roman Polshakov and cameraman Dmitry Shikov were among those injured in the shelling.

According to the paper, Polshakov fractured his leg, while also receiving shrapnel wounds to the leg, abdomen and back. Shikov suffered shrapnel wounds and a hip fracture. The journalists have been receiving medical assistance, it added.