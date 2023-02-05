icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5 Feb, 2023 22:13
Ukraine to replace Defense Minister – lawmaker

Alexey Reznikov is expected to be reassigned following a corruption scandal within the military
Ukrainian Minister of Defense Alexey Reznikov ©  AP / Daniel Cole

Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov will be relieved of his duties and instead appointed minister for strategic industries, according to David Arakhamia, who heads the parliamentary faction of President Vladimir Zelensky’s political party. The planned reshuffle follows multiple corruption scandals and resignations by other officials, including Reznikov’s deputy.

The chief of the Ukrainian Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Kirill Budanov, “will head the defense ministry, which is absolutely logical in wartime,” Arakhamia announced in a Telegram post on Sunday night.

The head of the ruling parliamentary faction did not offer a timeline, but according to RBC-Ukraine news agency’s sources, the parliament is expected to finalize the reshuffle during the next session.

Asked about his rumored dismissal, Reznikov said earlier on Sunday that it was up to President Vladimir Zelensky to decide his fate, but he was “ready for anything” and his conscience was “absolutely clear.”

Multiple senior Ukrainian officials have resigned or have been fired in recent weeks, with an alleged graft scandal affecting the Defense Ministry as well. According to a Ukrainian media investigation published last month, various foodstuffs for the military ended up costing several times more than average retail prices. 

Reznikov has rejected the allegations, stating that the documents cited in the investigation were inaccurate and some prices ended up inflated due to a “technical error.” However, deputy defense minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was in charge of logistics, nevertheless took the fall and was dismissed on January 24.

The situation also threatened Reznikov, one of the most prominent faces in the Ukrainian defense apparatus, but the profile committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine decided to keep him in office at the time.

Arakhamia claimed on Sunday that Reznikov remains the most “logical” candidate to head the ministry for strategic industries, given his “expertise” in securing Western military aid at Ramstein meetings and directing the endless flow of weaponry for the Ukrainian army.

Kiev’s top military intelligence official, Budanov, tapped to become the new defense chief, is best known for his repeated veiled threats of more strikes and terrorist attacks deeper in the Russian territory, while refusing to neither confirm nor deny Ukraine’s responsibility for previous strikes inside Russia. Back in October, Russia’s FSB security service called Budanov a suspected mastermind behind the car bombing attack on the Crimea Bridge, which killed three people.

