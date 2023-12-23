Charlie Sheen assaulted by neighbor – police

Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked by a neighbor at his Malibu home on Wednesday, in what the star told police was not his first encounter with the woman, TMZ reported on Friday.

Electra Schrock was arrested at her home and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, force likely to create bodily injury, and burglary, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement on Friday. The 47-year-old allegedly forced her way into Sheen’s home after knocking, ripped his shirt, and attempted to strangle him before eventually leaving.

Sheen called 911 and paramedics were reportedly dispatched to the scene, though the actor did not opt for transportation to the hospital.

The ‘Wall Street’ star told police the woman had left trash in front of his house the day before the attack, and that he believes she was also responsible for squirting “some type of sticky liquid” onto his car recently, according to TMZ. Sheen and the woman spoke after the car incident, and their conversation was “something to the effect of letting bygones be bygones,” the site reported, citing a source close to the actor.

While Sheen has regularly made headlines in the past for his own bizarre behavior, attributed to the well-documented drug and alcohol abuse that led to the loss of his high-paying role on TV sitcom ‘Two and a Half Men’, the actor recently told People magazine that he has been sober for nearly six years and has begun to seek out acting roles again.