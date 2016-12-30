Charlie Sheen defends tweet wishing death to Trump; says he was talking to God

Actor Charlie Sheen has defended a controversial tweet in which he apparently wishes for Donald Trump to be the next person struck by the 2016 celebrity death curse, contending that his much-decried message was intended for God, and not the Twitteratti.

Sheen received massive backlash for posting a tweet following the deaths of mother and daughter star actresses, Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, that called on God to ‘take’ the president-elect next.

Dear God;



Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!

Trump next, please!



🖕🏾



© — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) 29 декабря 2016 г.

Among the more high profile names to take issue with Sheen’s ‘prayer’ were CNN’s Jake Tapper and Fox News Channel’s media pundit, Howard Kurtz.

Charlie Sheen, after deaths of Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds, tweets a plea to God for Trump to be next. This is sick. Should be condemned — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) 29 декабря 2016 г.

How did we reach a point where it's ok to wish death on someone over political differences? Charlie Sheen has led such an exemplary life? — HowardKurtz (@HowardKurtz) 29 декабря 2016 г.

What is wrong with people? Just stop. It's not cute or funny https://t.co/C9PNHL6VLF — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) 29 декабря 2016 г.

Even Senator Ted Cruz, Trump’s former rival for the Republican presidential nomination, added his two cents to the debate on the celebrity’s tongue-in-cheek tweet.

Glad to see @charliesheen seeking God & following the admonition of 1 Timothy 2:2, but somehow I don't think that's what the verse means.... https://t.co/8aihNrwGmn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) 29 декабря 2016 г.

Twitter went into meltdown as the masses blasted Sheen’s tweet as tasteless and unpatriotic, while some fired back with remarks about the HIV infected actor’s personal life.

@charliesheen no matter how bad life gets, I never actively root for someone to die. That is a truly evil soul. — Nick Paredes (@npthree) December 29, 2016

@charliesheen 1) *Highly* offensive, inappropriate, & unpatriotic 2) Does God need repetition to hear? 3) You gave the middle finger to God. — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) December 29, 2016

Didn't know @charliesheen was still alive. Why doesn't he just go back to rehab? Or find another underage hooker? https://t.co/U5cKFcucSj — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) 29 декабря 2016 г.

When you were babbling about having "tiger blood" people should have known you meant "AIDS" @charliesheenpic.twitter.com/bPyzqimRkJ — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) December 29, 2016

Others pointed out that there was hypocrisy in some of the outrage, with one user accusing Trump fans of threatening and wishing death on Hillary Clinton.

I think it's abhorrent to wish death on anyone. But Trump's fans who threaten ppl online, wished HRC dead, etc are mad at Charlie Sheen? K — Summer (@PolitikMasFina) 29 декабря 2016 г.

Charlie Sheen wishes Trump dead, & Reps are outraged. YET TRUMP DIDN'T SAY ANYTHING WHEN HIS ADVISER C. PALADINO WISHED @POTUS DEAD! https://t.co/vc7Co5s09J — #NotMyPresident (@France4Hillary) 29 декабря 2016 г.

Charlie Sheen's tweet is wrong. We don't want Trump dead. It's much better for him to be embarrassingly impeached and forgotten. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) 29 декабря 2016 г.

Sheen appears to have taken the furor in stride, however, taking to Twitter on Thursday to post a somewhat wordy response criticizing the media’s over the top reaction.

READ MORE: Golden girl: GoFundMe page set up to ‘protect’ actress Betty White from 2016 celebrity death curse

The actor attached a snapshot of his reaction to the social media site, probably after realizing that Twitter’s character limit would not allow for his thesaurus laden response, which included terms such as “panoramic timorousness” – that’s widespread fear to the rest of us.

Sheen snarkily concluded “oh, and by the way, i was talking to God, not you.”

One Twitter user had this piece of advice for the contentious star – next time send God a direct message.