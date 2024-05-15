Slovak prime minister shot: Live updates

Robert Fico was wounded when an assailant fired multiple shots outside a government meeting

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded on Wednesday when multiple shots were fired at him as he greeted the public after a government meeting.

Fico was taken to hospital by his security detail after the shooting, while his attacker was detained by police.

According to local media reports, four shots were fired at Fico as he shook hands with supporters outside a meeting in Handlova, around 150km east of Bratislava. At least one of the shots struck the prime minister, witnesses reported.







