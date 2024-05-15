icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 May, 2024 13:55
Slovak prime minister shot: Live updates

Robert Fico was wounded when an assailant fired multiple shots outside a government meeting
Slovak prime minister shot: Live updates
Robert Fico attends a European Council summit at EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, April 18, 2024 ©  AFP / Kenzo Tribouillard

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded on Wednesday when multiple shots were fired at him as he greeted the public after a government meeting.

Fico was taken to hospital by his security detail after the shooting, while his attacker was detained by police. 

According to local media reports, four shots were fired at Fico as he shook hands with supporters outside a meeting in Handlova, around 150km east of Bratislava. At least one of the shots struck the prime minister, witnesses reported.




  • 15 May 2024

    14:56 GMT

    Multiple media outlets have identified Fico’s attacker as a 71-year-old man from the town of Levice. According to the Dennik N newspaper, the man shot Fico with a legally owned short weapon.

  • 14:18 GMT

    The attempt on Fico’s life is an unprecedented threat to Slovak democracy, President-elect Peter Pellegrini said in a statement. “If we express differing political views with guns in the squares, and not in the polling stations, we threaten everything that we have built together during the 31 years of Slovak sovereignty,” he wrote.

    Pellegrini, an ally of Fico, defeated ex-foreign minister Ivan Korcok in a vote last month, and will replace the pro-Western Zuzana Caputova as head of state in June.

  • 14:08 GMT

    Fico was hit “multiple times” and his condition is “life-threatening,” the prime minister’s office announced on Facebook. He is currently being airlifted from Handlova to a hospital in Banska Bystrica as flying him to Bratislava would take too long, Fico’s office added. “The next few hours will decide” whether he survives, the statement concluded.

  • 14:00 GMT

    Footage shared on social media showed a stricken Fico being helped to his car by his security detail. The politician was bundled into the back of the vehicle and rushed away, while police officers handcuffed his suspected attacker. The suspect appears to have shot Fico from point-blank range.

  • 13:58 GMT

    Fico was “wounded in the abdomen and chest,” Slovakia’s Pravda news outlet reported. Other media outlets described his condition as “serious.”

Top stories

RT Features

‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE

