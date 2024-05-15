Slovak prime minister shot: Live updates
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded on Wednesday when multiple shots were fired at him as he greeted the public after a government meeting.
Fico was taken to hospital by his security detail after the shooting, while his attacker was detained by police.
According to local media reports, four shots were fired at Fico as he shook hands with supporters outside a meeting in Handlova, around 150km east of Bratislava. At least one of the shots struck the prime minister, witnesses reported.
15 May 202414:56 GMT
Multiple media outlets have identified Fico’s attacker as a 71-year-old man from the town of Levice. According to the Dennik N newspaper, the man shot Fico with a legally owned short weapon.
- 14:18 GMT
The attempt on Fico’s life is an unprecedented threat to Slovak democracy, President-elect Peter Pellegrini said in a statement. “If we express differing political views with guns in the squares, and not in the polling stations, we threaten everything that we have built together during the 31 years of Slovak sovereignty,” he wrote.
Pellegrini, an ally of Fico, defeated ex-foreign minister Ivan Korcok in a vote last month, and will replace the pro-Western Zuzana Caputova as head of state in June.
- 14:08 GMT
Fico was hit “multiple times” and his condition is “life-threatening,” the prime minister’s office announced on Facebook. He is currently being airlifted from Handlova to a hospital in Banska Bystrica as flying him to Bratislava would take too long, Fico’s office added. “The next few hours will decide” whether he survives, the statement concluded.
- 14:00 GMT
Footage shared on social media showed a stricken Fico being helped to his car by his security detail. The politician was bundled into the back of the vehicle and rushed away, while police officers handcuffed his suspected attacker. The suspect appears to have shot Fico from point-blank range.
Slovak Prime Minister Fico famous for his criticism of Ukraine has just been shot 3 times.He is being airlifted to hospital in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/0O0vwkleyW— Aussie Cossack (@aussiecossack) May 15, 2024
- 13:58 GMT
Fico was “wounded in the abdomen and chest,” Slovakia’s Pravda news outlet reported. Other media outlets described his condition as “serious.”