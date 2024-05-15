WATCH Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi

The first visit of the Russian leader after his inauguration highlights the importance of Moscow-Beijing relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed with an honor guard after his plane touched down in Beijing, marking his first foreign trip after he was recently sworn in for his fifth term.

The two-day visit just ten days after the Russian leader’s inauguration is intended to underscore the importance of the Russian-Chinese relations, the Kremlin said. Putin will meet with President Xi Jinping later on Thursday.

Putin and Xi are to discuss bilateral ties and strategic cooperation between the two states and determine the key direction for the development of future practical collaboration, according to the Kremlin announcement ahead of the trip.

Putin’s last visit to China took place in October 2023, while Xi Jinping made a trip to Moscow in March 2023. The two countries have enjoyed close ties since the breakup of the Soviet Union and have supported each other during tensions with the US and NATO.