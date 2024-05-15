icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russia-Ukraine conflict
Slovak prime minister shot: Live updates
15 May, 2024 22:32
HomeWorld News

WATCH Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi

The first visit of the Russian leader after his inauguration highlights the importance of Moscow-Beijing relations
WATCH Putin lands in Beijing for talks with Xi
©  RT

Russian President Vladimir Putin was welcomed with an honor guard after his plane touched down in Beijing, marking his first foreign trip after he was recently sworn in for his fifth term.

The two-day visit just ten days after the Russian leader’s inauguration is intended to underscore the importance of the Russian-Chinese relations, the Kremlin said. Putin will meet with President Xi Jinping later on Thursday.

Putin and Xi are to discuss bilateral ties and strategic cooperation between the two states and determine the key direction for the development of future practical collaboration, according to the Kremlin announcement ahead of the trip.

Putin’s last visit to China took place in October 2023, while Xi Jinping made a trip to Moscow in March 2023. The two countries have enjoyed close ties since the breakup of the Soviet Union and have supported each other during tensions with the US and NATO.

Top stories

RT Features

‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes
‘Making mistakes is acceptable; lying is not’ – new Russian defense minister in quotes FEATURE
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past
Who let the Brits in? How Modi’s opponents took on India’s colonial past FEATURE
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region
Russia goes on the offensive: Here’s what’s behind the advance in Ukraine’s Kharkov Region FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Congressional critiques: From Matt Gaetz to Marjorie Taylor Greene
0:00
26:53
Russia begins new offensive while Ukraine hits civilians
0:00
26:45
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2024. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies