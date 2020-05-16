Italy to lift international and domestic travel restrictions in June

Italy will allow international travel, as well as transit between the country’s regions, from June 3, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Saturday.

The authorities, however, have not ruled out curbing travel again in some areas – but only in the event that there is a new spike in infections.

The European state, one of the hardest-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has begun to slowly ease restrictions that were put in place to stop the spread of the illness following a steady decline in the number of new cases recently.

Factories and parks opened in early May, while shops and restaurants are set to reboot operations on Monday.

Italy has recorded more than 223,885 Covid-19 infections, resulting in 31,610 deaths, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!