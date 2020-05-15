‘Irresponsible, ignorant & reckless’: WATCH drone risk COLLISION with Blue Angels stunt squad to capture Detroit flyover footage

Controversial drone footage has emerged showing a UAV just meters away from a formation of US Navy Blue Angels as they performed a flyover in Detroit, risking the lives of all involved and likely breaking the law in the process.

Set to a soundtrack pulled directly from ‘Top Gun,’ the brief video clip shows six Blue Angel F/A-18 Hornets as they perform a series of dizzying maneuvers over the Motor City. But with the small drone flying perilously close to the stunt planes, risking a collision, the aerial exercises could have easily ended in disaster.

According to the Aviationist, the video was originally published on social media by a user who has now deactivated their accounts, but it was quickly re-posted to YouTube. The new uploader dubbed the clip “one of the most irresponsible, ignorant, reckless, moronic, outright dangerous things I've EVER seen with a drone,” adding that they sent the footage to “multiple government agencies” that may want to investigate the apparent violation of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) rules.

