WATCH Russia’s active duty pilots fly over Syria in V-Day parade in stunning GoPro FOOTAGE

9 May, 2020 23:44
© Russian Ministry of Defense
Not to be outdone by their peers back at home, the Russian military pilots keeping the jihadists in check in Syria have pulled off their own Victory Day parade – and there’s this amazing footage to prove it.

The aircraft, which took off from Russia’s Khmeimim Air Base in western Syria, included Su-24 bombers and Su-34 jet fighters, as well as the ‘flying radar’ A-50, military transport planes and helicopters.

One Su-24 had a GoPro camera strapped onto its side, which filmed breathtaking views as the jets shot up above the clouds and then flew over the Syrian coast.

© Russian Ministry of Defense

Russia has been actively using the base since 2015 when it stepped in to help Damascus fight Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) and other jihadist groups. The combat aircraft regularly carry out bombing raids in support of the anti-terrrorist operations by the Syrian troops and surveillance missions from Khmeimim.

