WATCH Russian military aircraft in fly-past over Moscow on 75th Victory Day anniversary

The coronavirus outbreak has made large gatherings impossible, but the iconic Victory Day parade is still happening in the skies above the Russian capital, showcasing the cream of the crop of the country’s Aerospace forces.

A total of 75 aircraft are set to take part in the display to mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two – one for each year since the end of the bloodiest war in human history.

The aerial parade includes appearances by long-range bombers, fighter jets, transport aircraft and renowned aerobatics groups.

The highlight of this year’s event is the participation of the fifth-generation Su-57 stealth jets, which are rarely seen in public.