 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeRussia News

WATCH Russian military aircraft in fly-past over Moscow on 75th Victory Day anniversary

9 May, 2020 07:22
Get short URL
WATCH Russian military aircraft in fly-past over Moscow on 75th Victory Day anniversary
FILE PHOTO: Russian Su-24M jets flying over Red Square. © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
The coronavirus outbreak has made large gatherings impossible, but the iconic Victory Day parade is still happening in the skies above the Russian capital, showcasing the cream of the crop of the country’s Aerospace forces.

A total of 75 aircraft are set to take part in the display to mark the 75th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two – one for each year since the end of the bloodiest war in human history.

The aerial parade includes appearances by long-range bombers, fighter jets, transport aircraft and renowned aerobatics groups.

The highlight of this year’s event is the participation of the fifth-generation Su-57 stealth jets, which are rarely seen in public.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies