Brent, WTI oil futures CRASH 20% over OPEC deal failure & coronavirus fears

Oil prices plunged more than 20% in chaotic Asian market opening, with main crude benchmarks, Brent and WTI, trading below $35 a barrel amid fears of an all-out price war following the collapse of the OPEC output cut deal.

Brent opened with a massive gap on Monday, withing seconds falling nearly 30 per cent to $32.05 per barrel, while WTI dropped some 27 per cent to around $30 – before slightly bouncing back to $35.3 and $32 respectively.

Oil is opening down 20%. I don't recall ever seeing a drop like this. pic.twitter.com/4zsNwt24ud — Robert Rapier (@RRapier) March 8, 2020

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced a stunning discount of $6 to $8 per barrel to its customers in Asia, the United States and Europe – and said it would boost the oil production despite the global economy slowdown and demand drop. The sudden move was seen as a sign of an all-out oil price war, after supply cut deal between Russia and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had collapsed.

Wow. Oil prices falls 30% immediately after market opens as Saudi Arabia launches oil price war. Brent crude falls to low of 31.52 a barrel. It traded at $70 as recently as January #OOTT#OPECpic.twitter.com/QJZhRNnlPg — David Sheppard (@OilSheppard) March 8, 2020

Incredible price action on Monday morning Tokyo time.Crude Oil just crashed down to $30 / barrel. pic.twitter.com/uhRK4tLBZN — Tiho Brkan (@TihoBrkan) March 8, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW