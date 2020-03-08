 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pyongyang launches THREE ‘unidentified projectiles’ – South Korean military
Brent, WTI oil futures CRASH 20% over OPEC deal failure & coronavirus fears

8 Mar, 2020 22:32
Brent, WTI oil futures CRASH 20% over OPEC deal failure & coronavirus fears
Oil prices plunged more than 20% in chaotic Asian market opening, with main crude benchmarks, Brent and WTI, trading below $35 a barrel amid fears of an all-out price war following the collapse of the OPEC output cut deal.

Brent opened with a massive gap on Monday, withing seconds falling nearly 30 per cent to $32.05 per barrel, while WTI dropped some 27 per cent to around $30 – before slightly bouncing back to $35.3 and $32 respectively.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia announced a stunning discount of $6 to $8 per barrel to its customers in Asia, the United States and Europe – and said it would boost the oil production despite the global economy slowdown and demand drop. The sudden move was seen as a sign of an all-out oil price war, after supply cut deal between Russia and the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries had collapsed.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Also on rt.com NOPEC! Oil prices plummet after Russia rejects new crude production cuts

