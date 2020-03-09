 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Asian stocks plunge as panicked investors seek safe haven from perfect storm ravaging markets
HomeBusiness News

Asia plunges, US futures collapse as panicked investors seek safe haven from perfect storm ravaging markets

9 Mar, 2020 01:48
Get short URL
Asia plunges, US futures collapse as panicked investors seek safe haven from perfect storm ravaging markets
Asian markets are trading deep in the red, while gold reached a fresh 7-year peak, as S&P, Dow and Nasdaq futures entered a free fall amid a dramatic oil market crash and concerns over the coronavirus-hit global economy slowdown.

Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix were down nearly 5 percent in morning trade, while a relatively 'safe-haven' currency Japanese yen soared more than 3 per cent against the US dollar.

South Korea's Kopsi dropped nearly 3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 3.6. Meanwhile in mainland China both Shanghai and Shenzhen composite fell more than 1.5 percent.

Also on rt.com Brent, WTI futures CRASH 20% over Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war fears & coronavirus concerns

Meanwhile futures for all three major US stock market indices S&P, Dow and Nasdaq are trading nearly 5 per cent down, with S&P 500 E-mini even hitting a limit overnight, and threatening a chaotic Monday in the US.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies