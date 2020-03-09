Asia plunges, US futures collapse as panicked investors seek safe haven from perfect storm ravaging markets
Japan's Nikkei 225 and Topix were down nearly 5 percent in morning trade, while a relatively 'safe-haven' currency Japanese yen soared more than 3 per cent against the US dollar.
#Asia Markets Hammered as #COVID19 Spreads#Stocks#Markets#FX#Bonds#Commodities#Equities#Macro$ES_F$CL_F#coronavirus#COVID19pic.twitter.com/eweqsbvEDA— Economics Global (@EconGlobal) March 9, 2020
South Korea's Kopsi dropped nearly 3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 3.6. Meanwhile in mainland China both Shanghai and Shenzhen composite fell more than 1.5 percent.Also on rt.com Brent, WTI futures CRASH 20% over Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war fears & coronavirus concerns
Meanwhile futures for all three major US stock market indices S&P, Dow and Nasdaq are trading nearly 5 per cent down, with S&P 500 E-mini even hitting a limit overnight, and threatening a chaotic Monday in the US.
The good news is that S&P 500 futures haven't fallen by more than 5%.The bad news is that exchange rules limit it to a 5% loss.— Eddy Elfenbein (@EddyElfenbein) March 9, 2020
DETAILS TO FOLLOW