 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

MILLIONS of Americans dead from Covid-19? Biden fumbles pandemic figures in latest election gaffe

15 May, 2020 13:48
Get short URL
MILLIONS of Americans dead from Covid-19? Biden fumbles pandemic figures in latest election gaffe
FILE PHOTO: Joe Biden ©  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Joe Biden has once again caught flak for his creative and often confusing oratory, this time after the former VP and presumptive Democratic nominee struggled to relay how many Americans have died from coronavirus.

Speaking during a “virtual round table,” Biden argued that playing the “blame game” during the ongoing health crisis would be counterproductive. But when it came time to relaying exactly what politicians might blame each other for, the presidential candidate faltered.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today. Lives of millions of people, millions of people, millions of jobs,” he remarked, apparently confusing the number of deaths with the number of lost jobs in the country.

According to the current tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, the US has registered around 86,000 Covid-related deaths. On the economic front, more than 36 million Americans have claimed jobless benefits since the crisis began in March.

His gaffe quickly became a target for monumental amounts of social media snark.
“Is this available in spoken and coherent English?”asked Lauren Boebert, a Republican running for Congress in Colorado.

Another biting comment noted that the former VP’s own utterances are seemingly indistinguishable from a satirical Twitter feed that generates fake Joe Biden-inspired “insults.”

Unfortunately this is not Biden’s first blunder as he attempts to rally Democrats ahead of the November showdown with US President Donald Trump.

He’s known to regularly jumble his words, often resulting in nonsensical claims.

In February, he vowed to “appoint” the first African-American woman to the US Senate if he becomes president. In an earlier slip-up, he told supporters of his presidential campaign that he was running for the Senate.

Also on rt.com Wait, what? Biden claims he’ll ‘appoint’ first African-American woman to US Senate in fresh gaffe

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies