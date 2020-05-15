MILLIONS of Americans dead from Covid-19? Biden fumbles pandemic figures in latest election gaffe

Joe Biden has once again caught flak for his creative and often confusing oratory, this time after the former VP and presumptive Democratic nominee struggled to relay how many Americans have died from coronavirus.

Speaking during a “virtual round table,” Biden argued that playing the “blame game” during the ongoing health crisis would be counterproductive. But when it came time to relaying exactly what politicians might blame each other for, the presidential candidate faltered.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today. Lives of millions of people, millions of people, millions of jobs,” he remarked, apparently confusing the number of deaths with the number of lost jobs in the country.

Joe Biden: "We're in the middle of a pandemic that has cost us more than 85,000 jobs as of today. Lives of millions of people, millions of people, millions of jobs." pic.twitter.com/P4b2CA27Yf — The Hill (@thehill) May 14, 2020

According to the current tally kept by Johns Hopkins University, the US has registered around 86,000 Covid-related deaths. On the economic front, more than 36 million Americans have claimed jobless benefits since the crisis began in March.

His gaffe quickly became a target for monumental amounts of social media snark.

“Is this available in spoken and coherent English?”asked Lauren Boebert, a Republican running for Congress in Colorado.

Another biting comment noted that the former VP’s own utterances are seemingly indistinguishable from a satirical Twitter feed that generates fake Joe Biden-inspired “insults.”

I'm starting to think Biden himself is the actual @BidenInsultBot — NY PATRIOT (@realKevinKeller) May 14, 2020

Unfortunately this is not Biden’s first blunder as he attempts to rally Democrats ahead of the November showdown with US President Donald Trump.

He’s known to regularly jumble his words, often resulting in nonsensical claims.

In February, he vowed to “appoint” the first African-American woman to the US Senate if he becomes president. In an earlier slip-up, he told supporters of his presidential campaign that he was running for the Senate.

