Wait, what? Biden claims he’ll ‘appoint’ first African-American woman to US Senate in fresh gaffe

Joe Biden has aroused concerns after misspeaking yet again in public, this time in front of an audience in South Carolina, promising voters he would “appoint” the first African-American woman to the US Senate.

From accidentally pitching himself as a Senate candidate to having to admit a bizarre story about being arrested trying to see Nelson Mandela was false, the Democratic presidential hopeful has had his fair share of gaffes during his presidential campaign.

There’s no sign that his blunders will cease, either, judging by Biden’s confusion when addressing South Carolina voters ahead of the state’s crucial primary. Visiting the city of Sumter on Friday, Biden promised the crowd that he’s “looking forward to appointing the first African-American woman to the United States Senate.”

Joe Biden: “I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate”https://t.co/oJRN0O5jsRpic.twitter.com/FHaWiolcK8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 28, 2020

The US president does not “appoint” anyone to the Senate, so Biden could have intended to refer to the US Supreme Court. More so because there already have been African-American female senators, from Carol Moselely Braun to Kamala Harris, a former rival of Biden’s in the 2020 presidential primaries.

This is the second time Biden seems to have forgotten Harris exists. In November, at the fifth Democratic presidential debate, the former vice-president claimed that he had been endorsed by the only African-American woman elected to the Senate, referring to Braun. Harris was on stage at the time and quickly corrected him.

Biden’s latest mistake has gone as viral as his other confused moments in public.

Kamala Harris over here like pic.twitter.com/0NCaUbDH3X — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 28, 2020

“Let's take a moment to check in with the Democrat Party's last hope to stop the Communist takeover,” Breitbart News’ John Hayward tweeted in reaction to the video.

Let's take a moment to check in with the Democrat Party's last hope to stop the Communist takeover... https://t.co/PtSavywnhL — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 28, 2020

“Gee, and Dems say TRUMP oversteps his constitutional boundaries,” reporter Doug Powers added.

Gee, and Dems say TRUMP oversteps his constitutional boundaries. https://t.co/K3eFihmFaN — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 28, 2020

“He’s lost it,” tweeted Turning Point USA’s Benny Johnson.

Biden on his pick for Vice President:“I’m looking forward to appointing the first African American woman to the United States Senate.”He’s lost it folks. pic.twitter.com/0GosfmUVzx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 28, 2020

Despite his near-daily gaffes and poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire, recent polls have shown Biden has a real shot at victory in South Carolina when the state holds primaries on February 29.

"I feel very good. I've worked hard to earn these votes, and I think I'll do well," former vice president Biden said before heading to a trio of 11th-hour events https://t.co/Uyzd0ppWuFpic.twitter.com/MNQsspzycz — AFP news agency (@AFP) February 28, 2020

Biden has been leading frontrunner Bernie Sanders in recent polls, including a recent Monmouth University poll where Biden leads all other candidates by 20 percent or more.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!