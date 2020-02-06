 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

IDF pounds Gaza for 2nd night in retaliation for rocket & mortar fire

6 Feb, 2020 01:48
Get short URL
IDF pounds Gaza for 2nd night in retaliation for rocket & mortar fire
FILE PHOTO: A trail of smoke is seen as a rocket is fired from Gaza towards Israel. ©  Reuters / Mohammed Salem

The Israeli Defense Forces have launched a counter-attack on Gaza after a pair of mortars were fired into Israel, the second night in a row of tit-for-tat strikes.

Though the mortar attack late on Wednesday triggered no emergency sirens and reportedly landed in an unpopulated area, resulting in no damage or injuries, the IDF responded with air strikes on a number of targets near Rafah, according to Palestinian media. It is unclear whether there were any casualties in the reprisal.

The strikes come on the heels of over a dozen similar rocket and mortar attacks from southern Gaza over the last week, which Tel Aviv has blamed on Hamas, the Islamist political and militant group that’s controlled the territory since 2007.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies