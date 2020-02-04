UK going to have 'a very favorable' post-Brexit deal, business development leader tells Boom Bust

The European Union and Britain has clashed over a post-Brexit trade deal on Monday, as the two sides are setting out very different visions of their future relationship.

RT's Boom Bust is joined by Hilary Fordwich of the British-American Business Association to talk about the prospects of Britain's post-Brexit access to the EU market.

She compares the process to someone's leaving "some kind of a club," saying that if it was easy for Britain, then everybody else would leave the EU. According to Fordwich, there will be Nexit because the Dutch will leave, and there will be Swexit because the Swedish would leave. "So, basically what the UK wants is far more of a deal much more like Canada."

She explains there are two sorts of views of the way the agreement could be, "it could be like Canada, or it could be like Norway."

Forwich adds that "one of the sticking points, ironically, is a very small issue in terms of trade across the EU, and that are fishing rights."

"So, I think the UK is going to get a very favorable deal because this isn't the only issue at hand. The deal with Trump is very much at hand," she says.

For more stories on economy & finance visit RT's business section