Dems say Iowa caucus chaos caused by ‘coding issue,’ results coming ‘Tuesday’

Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price has addressed the fiasco of Monday's caucus, insisting there was no "cyber security intrusion," and that a "coding error" has been "identified and fixed"

Price said the delay in Iowa's caucus results, for which several Democrats seem to have already claimed victory, is because IDP was required to "enter data manually," as well as conduct an "investigation" into the coding area supposedly causing all of the issues.

Iowa Dems say there was a coding issue with their precinct reporting app. This certainly raises questions about how effective an app will be for the @nvdems caucus. https://t.co/MzPU9Imzj1 — 🌞Bree Zender🌞 (@breezender) February 4, 2020

With many taking to social media to criticize Shadow Inc., the group behind the seemingly disastrous app meant to record results in the caucus, Price insisted the app is "sound" and gave accurate, if only "partial," results.

Price claims results will be released sometime Tuesday, but the "required paper documentation" has slowed the process down.

With several Democrats already claiming victory in Iowa, as well as President Trump, Price's statement has done little to give voters hope in the disastrous app system being used to report results.



"These mooks didn't even try a stress test before the caucus. "Partial data reporting due to a coding error" is the sort of thing THAT WOULD HAVE SHOWN UP IN A PRACTICE RUN," commentator Esoteric Jeff pointed out.

These mooks didn't even try a stress test before the caucus. "Partial data reporting due to a coding error" is the sort of thing THAT WOULD HAVE SHOWN UP IN A PRACTICE RUN. https://t.co/XDCsYtl3k8 — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) February 4, 2020

"Iowa State Dem Party statement. I'll just say it. When we get the results I 100% don't believe them," leftist YouTuber Kyle Kulinski tweeted.

Iowa State Dem Party statement. I’ll just say it. When we get the results I 100% don’t believe them. pic.twitter.com/Rh4jE4aqLz — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) February 4, 2020

Others have pointed to a possibility the Democratic Party is trying to cover up a Bernie Sanders win to shine a better light on more establishment candidates like Joe Biden or Elizabeth Warren.

Coding issue my ass. You liberals didn’t like that Joe Biden didn’t get the win. At least the DNC tried rigging it for him — Rick Mansfeild (@MansfeildRick) February 4, 2020

LISTEN.The true answer to the Iowa debacle is @BernieSanders. When we win the Democratic nomination, and win the presidency, we will transform the DNC/Democratic Party from the inside out. We will clean house and make it so much better. We are HIGHLY ORGANIZED. — Shaun King (@shaunking) February 4, 2020

However, it's not just Sanders' supporters, but also those of Pete Buttigieg have been celebrating win somewhat prematurely. Buttigieg himself appeared to be confident he was "victorious."