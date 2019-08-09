 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Say no to India’: Pakistan bans all cultural exchanges with New Delhi

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 08:29 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 09:22
People hold flags and signs in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, during a rally in Karachi, Pakistan, August 5, 2019. © Reuters / Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched the slogan “Say No to India,” as the government bans all cultural exchanges with New Delhi.

All cultural exchanges with India will be banned, including all kinds of joint ventures between the entertainment industry, PTI reported.

Earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan termed the Indian action as “unilateral and illegal.”

Islamabad has earlier banned the screening of Indian films in the country’s cinemas. 

