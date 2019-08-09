‘Say no to India’: Pakistan bans all cultural exchanges with New Delhi

Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has launched the slogan “Say No to India,” as the government bans all cultural exchanges with New Delhi.

All cultural exchanges with India will be banned, including all kinds of joint ventures between the entertainment industry, PTI reported.

Earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan termed the Indian action as “unilateral and illegal.”

Islamabad has earlier banned the screening of Indian films in the country’s cinemas.