Wait...is that The Death Star in the sky? No, it's a MASSIVE Darth Vader hot-air balloon (VIDEO)

A petrifying dark force took to the Bristol skyline in England on Thursday, as a hot-air balloon of Darth Vader participated in Europe’s largest annual meeting of ballooning enthusiasts.

The annual Bristol Balloon Fiesta attracts over 130 balloonists from around the world to light up the morning sky with a variety of colors and shapes, but it was the ultimate sci-fi villain from Star Wars that grabbed the attention at this year’s event – complete with sound effects.

Return of the Jedi!*

Listen to what they played on the loudspeaker as the Darth Vader balloon takes off @bristolballoon fiesta.#HeartNews

🔊

*He WAS a Jedi, ok...pic.twitter.com/7anKJLOZtg — Heart West News (@HeartWestNews) August 8, 2019

