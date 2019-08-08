 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Wait...is that The Death Star in the sky? No, it's a MASSIVE Darth Vader hot-air balloon (VIDEO)

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 11:53
A balloon shaped as Star Wars film character Darth Vader is seen flying at the annual Bristol hot air balloon festival © Reuters / Toby Melville
A petrifying dark force took to the Bristol skyline in England on Thursday, as a hot-air balloon of Darth Vader participated in Europe’s largest annual meeting of ballooning enthusiasts.

The annual Bristol Balloon Fiesta attracts over 130 balloonists from around the world to light up the morning sky with a variety of colors and shapes, but it was the ultimate sci-fi villain from Star Wars that grabbed the attention at this year’s event – complete with sound effects.

