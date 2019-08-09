Pakistani FM visits ‘trusted friend’ China amid Kashmir escalation

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has traveled to Beijing to consult with Chinese leadership over rising tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi, after India revoked the special status of Kashmir.

Qureshi arrived in Beijing on Friday morning, and is expected to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as well as other Chinese leaders.

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mehmood Qureshi arrived in Beijing. He will meet State Counsellor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi and other Chinese leaders. The visit was arranged in a very short time. That’s why we are called iron brothers. pic.twitter.com/RpFYD9Jbzh — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) August 9, 2019

Before leaving for China, Qureshi said he would brief Islamabad’s “trusted friend” about the growing crisis in Kashmir. He added that he would apprise his Chinese counterparts of the “gross human rights violations” allegedly being perpetrated by India in the disputed territory.

On Monday, the New Delhi government revoked the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir, a move that has sparked turmoil in the disputed region.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded his government’s decision to revoke the special status given to Kashmir, insisting that the move would help reverse “the separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule” that have taken root in the region.

Beijing has condemned India’s actions as a threat to its own territorial sovereignty, but stressed that India and Pakistan must peacefully resolve the dispute through dialogue.

