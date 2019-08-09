 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistani FM visits ‘trusted friend’ China amid Kashmir escalation

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 07:46 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 07:52
FILE PHOTO: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi (L) looks on during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (unseen) in Beijing on March 19, 2019. © AFP
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has traveled to Beijing to consult with Chinese leadership over rising tensions between Islamabad and New Delhi, after India revoked the special status of Kashmir.

Qureshi arrived in Beijing on Friday morning, and is expected to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as well as other Chinese leaders.

Before leaving for China, Qureshi said he would brief Islamabad’s “trusted friend” about the growing crisis in Kashmir. He added that he would apprise his Chinese counterparts of the “gross human rights violations” allegedly being perpetrated by India in the disputed territory.

On Monday, the New Delhi government revoked the special status of Indian-administered Kashmir, a move that has sparked turmoil in the disputed region.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded his government’s decision to revoke the special status given to Kashmir, insisting that the move would help reverse “the separatism, corruption, terrorism and family rule” that have taken root in the region.

Beijing has condemned India’s actions as a threat to its own territorial sovereignty, but stressed that India and Pakistan must peacefully resolve the dispute through dialogue.

