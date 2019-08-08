Blockbuster sequel? Pakistan bans Indian films for 2nd time in 12mths over Kashmir flare-up

Islamabad announced Thursday that it will ban the screening of Indian films across Pakistan, amid an ongoing escalation of tensions between the two nuclear powers over the disputed Kashmir region.

“No Indian cinema will be screened in any Pakistani cinema. Drama, films, and Indian content of this kind will be completely banned in Pakistan,” Firdous Ashiq Awan, an adviser to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said in a tweet.

Also on rt.com Pakistan ‘not looking at military action’ over India’s Kashmir moves – FM

The move follows India’s repeal of Article 370 which afforded special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, allowing for a separate constitution, state flag, and autonomous internal administration.

Reacting to the news, Indian filmmaker Ashoke Pandit, who is an advisor to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, said “it’s Pakistan’s loss.”

“It does not make any difference whether Pakistanis watch our films or not. I think the internal security of the country comes first. Whether films release there or not is irrelevant. We have a clear issue in front of us,” Pandit told the Indo-Asian News Service.

It's Pakistan's Loss, Says Bollywood on Indian Films Being Banned Across Border https://t.co/dvyhxG5v6f — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 8, 2019

This is not the first time Pakistan has banned Indian films as a means of exercising diplomatic pressure during flare-ups with its rival and neighbor.

Pakistan banned a number of films including ‘Raazi,’ ‘Aiyyari,’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran’ over what the government deemed politically objectionable content. The film ‘Mulk’ was banned for its portrayal of Muslims in India.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!