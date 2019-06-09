 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Turnout for presidential vote in Kazakhstan tops 77 percent

Published time: 9 Jun, 2019 17:02
© Pavel Mikheyev / Reuters

The final voter turnout for the Kazakhstani snap presidential election was 77.4 percent, the nation’s Central Election Commission said.

Polling stations closed at 8pm local time on Sunday, and the vote count has begun.

The nation is choosing its leader after the president for almost 30 years, Nursultan Nazarbayev, unexpectedly resigned in March.

Former speaker of the Senate, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who was appointed president after Nazarbayev’s departure, is a heavy favorite to win, according to the pre-election day polls. Overall, there were seven contenders in the race.

