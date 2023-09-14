icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Sep, 2023 13:04
HomeWorld News

Taiwan tells Musk it’s ‘not for sale’

The tech mogul had expressed doubt over the US military’s long-term protection of the island
Taiwan tells Musk it’s ‘not for sale’
FILE PHOTO: A CH-47 helicopter hoists a Taiwan flag as it flies over Taipei ©  Annabelle Chih / Getty Images

Taiwan has blasted Elon Musk after he suggested that the US may not be able to stop China from taking over the island. Beijing considers the self-governing territory to be an inalienable part of China.

“Listen up, #Taiwan is not part of the #PRC & certainly not for sale!” the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry declared on Wednesday on X (formerly Twitter), responding to a video of remarks made by Musk on the same day.

The post challenged Musk to ask the Chinese Communist Party to make X available in the country, and accused him of thwarting a Ukrainian “counterstrike against Russia” by “turning off” his Starlink communication system.

Taipei was reacting to comments Musk made during an appearance on the ‘All-In’ podcast on Wednesday, when he was asked about managing his business interests amid growing US-Chinese tensions.

According to the entrepreneur, Washington and Beijing are locked in a spiral of tit-for-tat sanctions as both prepare for a possible military standoff in the South China Sea. Musk pointed to Taiwan as a major point of contention.

China releases ‘blueprint’ for integrating with Taiwan
Read more
China releases ‘blueprint’ for integrating with Taiwan

“From [Beijing’s] standpoint maybe it is analogous to Hawaii or something like that, like an integral part of China that is arbitrarily not part of China. Mostly because the US stopped any sort of reunification effort [by] force,” he said.

Taiwan was the last refuge for nationalist forces in the 1940s during the civil war in China. It relies on US weapons and military protection for security. Beijing’s stated policy is to seek peaceful reintegration but it has not ruled out the use of force, should “separatist” elements in Taipei seek formal independence.

Musk assessed that the balance of military power in the region was shifting in China’s favor and that at some point the US may find defending Taiwan too big a challenge.

“If one were to take China’s policy literally – and probably one should – then there will be some forceful [attempt] to incorporate Taiwan into China,” he predicted.

READ MORE: US sanctions prevented Ukrainian use of Starlink – Musk

The Taiwanese quip about Ukraine referred to Musk’s decision to deny Kiev’s request to receive access to the Starlink satellite system in Crimea, for what the businessmen suspected to be a planned attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. He discussed the row, which was first revealed in a new biography, in another part of the same podcast.

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan?
‘An explosive situation’ near Russia’s southern borders: Could a new war erupt between Armenia and Azerbaijan? FEATURE
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders
Battling deadly avalanches and blizzards: A look into India’s infrastructure marvel along its Himalayan borders FEATURE
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos
This great Russian artist found peace in the Himalayas. Today, his home is surrounded by destruction and chaos FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
CrossTalk: Stoltenberg’s confession
0:00
27:12
The cost of chatbots
0:00
27:6
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies