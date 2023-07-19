icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
19 Jul, 2023 02:55
HomeWorld News

Israel seeking to reclaim ‘national treasures’ from Trump's estate – media

The antiques “got stuck” in the United States for years, officials told Haaretz
Israel seeking to reclaim ‘national treasures’ from Trump's estate – media
FILE PHOTO ©  AP / Andrew Harnik

The Israeli government is working to recover several ancient relics loaned to the White House in 2019 and later stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, Haaretz reported, claiming that multiple attempts to retrieve the artifacts have failed.

Israel’s Antiquities Authority sent the items to the United States for a Hanukkah candle-lighting ceremony at the White House in 2019, allowing them to be displayed at the event on the condition that they would be returned in a matter of weeks. However, nearly four years later, the relics still have not been returned, according to multiple sources cited by the outlet on Tuesday.

The antiques include ancient ceramic oil lamps taken from Israel’s National Treasures collection. Though they were never exhibited at the White House over US concerns that they may have been taken from the occupied West Bank, the lamps ultimately landed at Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort, where they have been stored for several months.

Support for US in Israel reaches 20-year high – poll READ MORE: Support for US in Israel reaches 20-year high – poll

Israel Hasson, who served as the director of the Antiquities Authority in 2019, told Haaretz that officials feared the antiques could be damaged if they were returned through a normal shipping company. “We wanted our man to go and bring it back, but then Covid broke out, and everything got stuck,” he said.

However, another Israeli official reached by the outlet said the situation was caused by “a misunderstanding,” arguing that the Antiques Authority “woke up too late” and should have attempted to solve the problem sooner.

The Israeli government only recently learned the relics were being kept at Mar-a-Lago. It is unclear how they got there, nor whether Trump himself is aware the items are on his property. 

Progressive US lawmakers to boycott Israeli leader in Congress READ MORE: Progressive US lawmakers to boycott Israeli leader in Congress

The current head of the Antiques Authority, Eli Eskozido, has sought assistance from the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and the former US envoy to Israel, David Friedman, but has been unsuccessful to date. 

Another source cited by Haaretz said he wouldn’t be surprised if the antiques are “eventually found in some bathroom” in Mar-a-Lago, alluding to the ongoing classified documents case against the former US president.

Top stories

RT Features

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’?
The big lie behind modern Ukraine: Why does Kiev refuse to properly investigate the mysterious 2014 ‘Maidan massacre’? FEATURE
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story
‘I lived, fought, and was ready to die for Russia’: A young writer-turned-soldier who took up arms against Ukraine tells his story FEATURE
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime
“People came up to me crying and said, ‘we have nothing’”: LPR residents on the horrors of wartime FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Financing the Epstein Empire
0:00
25:44
France on fire
0:00
27:21
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies