12 May, 2023 10:58
Russia wins appeal against Paralympic suspension – committee

The International Paralympic Committee’s appeals body reversed the decision adopted last November, Russian officials have announced
Russia wins appeal against Paralympic suspension – committee
Flagbearers carry the International Paralympics Committee (IPC) flag. ©  AFP

The Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) has announced that it has succeeded with its appeal against suspension from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

The IPC’s appeals body “has confirmed that the decision of the IPC General Assembly to suspend the RPC’s membership in the IPC is being canceled,” the RPC said in a statement on Friday.

A tribunal of three judges considered the complaint by Russia during a session in Dubai two weeks ago, the statement read.

The IPC Extraordinary General Assembly voted to suspend the RPC’s membership in November last year. The IPC had previously banned Russian Paralympic athletes from taking part in the Beijing Paralympics in March 2022 because of the conflict in Ukraine.

