icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
16 Jan, 2023 18:13
HomeWorld News

Ukraine’s defeat may lead to WWIII – PM of EU nation

The prime minister of Poland has urged Germany to send tanks to Ukraine
Ukraine’s defeat may lead to WWIII – PM of EU nation
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks at the celebration of Wolfgang Schäuble's 50th anniversary in parliament on January 16, 2023 in Berlin, Germany. ©  Clemens Bilan - Pool/Getty Images

Ukraine’s defeat may lead to the Third World War, so Germany and other NATO countries must step up and send Kiev more weapons, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki claimed on Monday.

Speaking in Berlin at a celebration of German politician Wolfgang Schauble’s 50-year career, Morawiecki insisted that Germany must allow the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. Poland and Finland have promised Kiev the tanks, but need formal German permission to actually hand them over.

“Today Ukrainians are fighting not only for their freedom, but also in defense of Europe,” Morawiecki insisted. “I call on the German government to act decisively and deliver all types of weapons to Ukraine.”

“The defeat of Ukraine may become a prelude to World War III, so today there is no reason to block support for Kiev and postpone matters indefinitely,” he added.

NATO tanks ‘will burn’ – Kremlin
Read more
NATO tanks ‘will burn’ – Kremlin

The Polish PM also spoke of “Ukrainian blood being shed” to prevent what he claimed could be a Russian attack on other EU countries. Last week, Ukrainian Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov said in an interview that Ukraine was shedding blood to carry out “NATO’s mission,” so the US-led bloc ought to supply it with weapons.

Germany has about 110 Leopards it could potentially hand over to Ukraine – 88 of which are the old Leopard 1s – but actually making them fit for service would cost hundreds of millions of euros and take about a year, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger said in an interview over the weekend. 

Moscow has repeatedly warned the West that sending weapons to Kiev has merely prolonged the conflict but would not change its outcome. German tanks “will burn like the rest” of Western weapons, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday.

Morawiecki’s visit came on the same day German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht confirmed she was stepping down. Germany was also supposed to begin the deployment of a Bundeswehr-operated Patriot air defense battery to Poland. That move was arranged after a Ukrainian missile struck a Polish village in November and killed two civilians. Warsaw ended up having to debunk Kiev’s claims that the missile had been Russian in order to avoid triggering WWIII. 

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Iranian protests worldwide
0:00
26:27
CrossTalk on Ukraine | Time running out?
0:00
25:32
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies