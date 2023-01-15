icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
15 Jan, 2023 13:39
HomeWorld News

German arms manufacturer weighs in on tank deliveries to Ukraine

The CEO of Rheinmetall has said that Leopard tanks cannot be provided to Kiev in 2023
German arms manufacturer weighs in on tank deliveries to Ukraine
FILE PHOTO. The Leopard 2A7 main battle tank of the German Armed Forces participates in the "Land Operations" military exercises during a media day at the Bundeswehr training grounds on October 14, 2016 near Bergen, Germany. ©  Alexander Koerner/Getty Images

German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall would not be able to supply Leopard tanks to Ukraine in 2023 even if the authorities in Berlin gave the green light right now, CEO Armin Papperger told Bild newspaper. He explained that the hardware would need to undergo a thorough overhaul first.

Kiev has long demanded that its supporters provide it with Western-made tanks, including the Leopard. Pressure has been mounting on Berlin to authorize shipments or at least allow third countries to re-export their own stocks. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government has, however, so far refused to give in to the demands.

In an interview with Bild published on Sunday, Papperger said that Rheinmetall currently has 22 Leopard 2 and 88 Leopard 1 tanks. He stressed, however, that the vehicles are in need of repairs, and that this would cost hundreds of millions of euros – an undertaking the arms manufacturer cannot finance on its own.

UK PM confirms tank shipment to Ukraine READ MORE: UK PM confirms tank shipment to Ukraine

When asked how long the overhaul would take, Papperger said the repairs would involve far more than a new coat of paint.

“[The tanks] are completely disassembled and built anew.

He added that, “even if the decision comes tomorrow that we can ship our Leopard tanks to Kiev, the delivery will not take place before the start of the next year.

He also revealed that his company has hired 1,200 more employees since the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine in late February 2022. However, Papperger refused to be characterized as a war profiteer, arguing that Rheinmetall is rather a “crisis helper.

On Saturday, Britain pledged to provide Kiev with UK-made Challenger tanks, becoming the first nation to make such a commitment.

While Poland and Finland have also said they are prepared to supply German-made Leopard 2 tanks from their own stocks, Berlin has yet to authorize the shipments.

On Friday, German government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann warned that any attempt to hand over the hardware to Ukraine without her country’s consent “would be illegal.

Russia has repeatedly warned Western countries against shipping weaponry to Ukraine, arguing that doing so will only serve to prolong the conflict.

On Tuesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the continued arms supplies, said that NATO and the US are “definitely taking part in this conflict, although indirectly, by proxy.

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE

Top stories

RT Features

Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions
Corruption scandal in Ukraine's 'International Legion:' Why an Australian TV star is accused of stealing millions FEATURE
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault
'The entire town is littered with bodies': How Ukraine suffered a humiliating defeat in Soledar after a relentless Russian assault FEATURE
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control
The rise and fall of ‘Russian Hawaii’: How America's 50th state almost ended up under the Tsar's control FEATURE
Podcasts
All podcasts
Ian Bremmer: Global South won’t back Russia sanctions because of West’s hypocrisy!
0:00
30:25
CrossTalk: Start of the end?
0:00
24:40
العربيةespрусdefrrs

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2023. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies