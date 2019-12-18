‘Mind your business’: Mixed reaction in India after 19 American universities condemn police amid citizenship bill protests

Students and faculty from more than a dozen American universities have produced a joint statement decrying police abuses on Indian college campuses. However, not everybody has welcomed the message from abroad.

A collective effort of several top schools, including Harvard, Yale, Columbia and Stanford, the 400 signatories voiced “solidarity” with the demonstrators protesting the recently-passed Citizenship Amendment Act and slammed police excesses in quelling the unrest.

We express full solidarity with students across universities in India who are peacefully protesting against the recent passing of the unconstitutional and discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act.

Also signed by Cornell, MIT, the University of California, Berkeley and the University of Illinois, the missive details five demands for the Indian government – calling for an end to the violence and investigations into police conduct, among other things.

While some expressed gratitude for the support from abroad, a number of Indian netizens did not appreciate being lectured to by students living 8,000 miles and an ocean away, and asked them to respectfully mind their own business.

Who cares? Are they above us? We live in India and we know what is right for us. @Harvard mind your own business — Jayashree (@Jayashree_Ravis) December 17, 2019

We don’t care about any universities now anymore. This is my country and we have been paying for the stuff they have just burned. Either pay for the stuff they burned and if you say they were not involved then help ya finding those who did it. Still then don’t come crying — Gaurav Shukla (@GauravShukla25) December 17, 2019

“Harvard does not have any moral right to talk about India. Did they ever write a letter during American foreign invasions?” one commenter asked aloud, while another wondered: “Out of how many students? [4 million?]”



We express solidarity with every Native American who was massacred by the fathers of these US Universities. — Chowkidar 2.0 त्रस्त इंसान (@Cynical_Crap) December 17, 2019

Opposition lawmaker Shashi Tharoor of the Indian Congress Party, who shared a story about the joint university statement on Twitter, encountered push-back online as well, with some declaring their support for the police and questioning the protesters’ motives.

The point is whose solidarity you want to have,Harvard or india.Kindly go deeper and see what solidarity is left for you and your party https://t.co/SKs2YFEjpY — Vishwambhar (@Vishwam05776165) December 17, 2019

I , Citizen of India , express my solidarity with @DelhiPolice for all abuse & attacks(mental/physical) by violent mobs. Just because they r students, they cannot BEAT police. My solidarity matters much more than Harvard etc.RT if agree.#ISupportDelhiPolice — Pravinda Poonia Sahu (@pravisah) December 17, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has slammed the protests as “guerrilla politics” designed to instigate violence, and accused opposition parties of “spreading lies” about the citizenship bill.

“I appeal to the youth in colleges to debate our policies and protest democratically. We will listen to you,” Modi said at a rally on Tuesday, adding “But some parties, urban Naxals, are firing off your shoulders,” referring to India’s small but vocal communist movement.

Passed by India’s parliament last week, the citizenship law offers to fast-track Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who fled Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bengladesh before 2015 for reasons of religious persecution. While supporters of the legislation – introduced by Amit Shah of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – argue its sole purpose is to protect vulnerable minority groups, critics insist its exclusion of Muslims is motivated by hatred and contradicts the country’s traditions of tolerance and pluralism.

