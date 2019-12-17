Tear gas fired as protesters hurl stones at police & damage cars in New Delhi in massive rally over citizenship bill (VIDEO)

Police fired volleys of tear gas and detained several people after a massive protest got out of hand in East Delhi. The rally was sparked by a citizenship bill that was criticized as discriminatory against Muslims.

The rally, which started as a peaceful demonstration, spiraled into violent clashes around 12pm local time, when protesters began hurling stones and bricks at police. The rioters smashed cars and buses beside the road.

A video from the scene shows detained protesters being escorted across the barricades set up by law enforcement.

#WATCH Delhi: Police take away protesters from the spot where a clash broke out between police and protesters, during protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct today. Police has also used tear gas shells to disperse the protesters. pic.twitter.com/DkPGAEQ1tM — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2019

The standoff marked a renewal of violence in the Indian capital after intense rioting over the weekend.

The street battles are centered in the city’s Seelampur area, where seven metro stations have been shut down due to the unrest.

Also on rt.com Curfew lifted, internet restored in India’s Assam after protests over citizenship bill grip the nation

The Indian government has been arguing that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is aimed at protecting persecuted minorities, as it simplifies the acquiring of citizenship for six religious groups which have arrived from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the protests, and stressed that the new bill reflects its “culture of compassion” and will not harm any Indian.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!