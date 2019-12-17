 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tear gas fired as protesters hurl stones at police & damage cars in New Delhi in massive rally over citizenship bill (VIDEO)

17 Dec, 2019 10:30
A demonstrator throws a piece of brick towards police officers during a protest against a new citizenship law in Seelampur, area of Delhi, India, on December 17, 2019. © Reuters / Danish Siddiqui
Police fired volleys of tear gas and detained several people after a massive protest got out of hand in East Delhi. The rally was sparked by a citizenship bill that was criticized as discriminatory against Muslims.

The rally, which started as a peaceful demonstration, spiraled into violent clashes around 12pm local time, when protesters began hurling stones and bricks at police. The rioters smashed cars and buses beside the road.

A video from the scene shows detained protesters being escorted across the barricades set up by law enforcement. 

The standoff marked a renewal of violence in the Indian capital after intense rioting over the weekend.

The street battles are centered in the city’s Seelampur area, where seven metro stations have been shut down due to the unrest.

The Indian government has been arguing that the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) is aimed at protecting persecuted minorities, as it simplifies the acquiring of citizenship for six religious groups which have arrived from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the protests, and stressed that the new bill reflects its “culture of compassion” and will not harm any Indian.

