Kamaz races into the future with ‘one-of-a-kind’ AI-packed hybrid truck (VIDEO)

Russia’s top truck-maker Kamaz has unveiled its sci-fi-style haulage truck, expected to hit the roads in about five years. It says the vehicle provides unparalleled comfort for its driver, who gets a comfy cabin and AI assistance.

A lot of resources are being pumped by the state into the overhaul of its transport infrastructure and the Kamaz-54901 Continent seems like the fitting ride for Russia's newly-built highways and bridges.

The 30-ton truck boasts a hybrid power unit, in which a turbo-diesel engine is backed up by an electric one. Such a solution makes it 17 percent more efficient than previous models, which had operated on diesel only. The mule’s fuel consumption rate is said to be 25 liters per 100 kilometers.

The truck’s spacious cabin is designed to provide maximum comfort for the driver during his or her long voyages. It’s equipped with a refrigerator, a microwave oven, a multi-cooker and a wash tank. There is a separate niche for documents, a safe with a combination lock and a 90-centimeter-wide folding bed. On-board electronics are partially powered by solar panels built into the roof of the vehicle.

The Continent’s control panel is represented by a 39-cm (15.5-inch) touch screen multimedia system, which combines the functions of an entertainment center and an on-board computer. Another tablet is fitted into the steering wheel, while two more screens are located on the sides of the cabin to display the visuals from the cameras that replaced the rear-view mirrors.

Operating the Kamaz of the future would be impossible for a driver that is either intoxicated or road-weary. The Continent’s engine just won’t start if the driver fails a contact-free sobriety test. The person behind the wheel is also constantly monitored by two cameras, which evaluate his or her physical condition based on head position, the frequency of blinking and other factors.

The ‘Highway Pilot’ artificial intelligence system has been ordained as the main assistant to the driver of the new truck. It allows for emergency braking, switching lanes and making turns automatically, for adaptive cruise control, traffic-sign recognition and other features.

The serial version of Kamaz Continent is expected to be presented sometime in 2024 or 2025, the manufacturer, currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, has announced.

Based in the city of Naberezhnye Chelny in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan, Kamaz is the largest truck manufacturer in the country. It produces more than 30,000 vehicles annually, which are not only in demand in Russia and the former Soviet republics, but are also shipped to Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. Kamaz trucks have been the dominant force at the Dakar Rally, with its team winning the prestigious event 16 times since 2000.

