Water cannon deployed & cars flipped as tensions run high during Yellow Vests protests (VIDEOS)

Yellow Vest protesters were doused with water during clashes with police and rioting in downtown Paris, ahead of the first anniversary of their nationwide anti-government demonstrations.

The Place d’Italie circle in the city’s 13th arrondissement descended into chaos as protesters erected makeshift barricades and threw stones at police officers, which responded with tear gas and water cannon.

The protesters overturned several parked cars and set vehicles on fire. A group of Yellow Vests attempted to block a fire truck from getting through to the barricades, which were also set ablaze.

Manifestations à Paris: des casseurs aux abords de la place d'Italie pic.twitter.com/cApnIfTIYc — BFMTV (@BFMTV) November 16, 2019

A shopping mall and several bus stops were vandalized when the protesters vented their anger over what they deem as government inaction towards their demands, made throughout a full year of weekly demonstrations.

Situation tendue autour du centre commercial Italie 2, la police affronte des casseurs #GilletsJaunes#Parispic.twitter.com/7HkbrAKc4E — Lucas Léger (@lucas_rtfrance) November 16, 2019

The windows of a bank were smashed during the rioting. The protester groups on social media had earlier called on their colleagues to occupy and block several stores, including the Ikea and Apple stores.

Place d’Italie des casseurs tentent de défoncer les vitres d’une banque. #GILETS_JAUNESpic.twitter.com/tTDWBuTAj1 — Juliette Lamy (@LamyJuliette3) November 16, 2019

Police were also called in to disperse protesters who were blocking traffic along the Boulevard Peripherique, the city’s main ring ‘beltway’ road.

The authorities revoked their permit to stage a rally at the Place d’Italie, after the protests turned violent. Police had arrested 61 protesters by 3pm, Prefect of Paris Didier Lallement confirmed, adding that some officers were injured in the clashes.

The Yellow Vests first hit the streets of major French cities in November last year. The protesters were initially enraged by the planned fuel tax hikes but since grew to make other demands, such as the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron and improving the living standards.

