Taylor Swift fans begin doxxing music execs after star’s Twitter call-to-arms

Taylor Swift may have inadvertently (or not) set her horde of fans on two “tyrannical” music executives she accuses of holding her back catalogue hostage. Her devotees have already begun doxxing the pair on social media.

“Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this,” Swift wrote on Twitter. Soon after, Braun and Borchetta’s private contact information, including their phone numbers and home addresses, began appearing online.

Don’t know what else to do pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 14, 2019

Swift argues that music industry talent manager Scooter Braun and former label boss Scott Borchetta are preventing her from performing some of her old hits at the American Music Awards and from using them in an upcoming Netflix documentary.

“The message being sent to me is very clear,” Swift wrote. “Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished. This is WRONG…”

The star, who does not have the rights to the master recordings of her first six albums, also published the call-to-action in her Instagram stories.

Both Twitter and Instagram have policies prohibiting doxxing, though the star’s tweet remains online at the time of writing. Instagram claims that posts detailing the two men’s personal information will be automatically deleted from the platform, while the company claims that Swift’s initial post does not violate the company’s policies.

At the time of writing, the hashtag #IStandWithTaylor has been trending worldwide for several hours.

The singer alleges that the two men are holding her old songs hostage, in what she previously described as her “worst-case scenario,” and that she can only fulfil her desire to perform her old hits live and have them featured in the Netflix documentary if she agrees not to re-record them, which she declared she was “looking forward to.”

Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Big Machine Label Group from founder Borchetta in late June in a deal reportedly worth roughly $300 million, meaning Braun’s company holds the rights to Swift’s first six albums, from which Big Machine reportedly derived as much 80 percent of its revenue.

A petition to “Let Taylor Swift perform/use HER art” has already garnered 64,000 signatures while stars such as Lily Allen have expressed their solidarity with Swift.

Solidarity with Taylor here, this sounds awful, and people wonder why music hasn’t had its #MeToo moment ? https://t.co/lqfRVfhDYK — LILY ALLEN 2.0 (@lilyallen) November 15, 2019

However, Justin Bieber, who is managed by Braun, criticized Swift’s handling of the situation in an Instagram post.

I’m sure Scooter and I would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed.

“What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter,” he said.

