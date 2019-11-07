 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran cancels accreditation of UN nuclear inspector after starting uranium enrichment
HomeWorld News

Watch Russian & Egyptian soldiers take turns downing US & British drones (VIDEO)

7 Nov, 2019 07:40
Get short URL
Watch Russian & Egyptian soldiers take turns downing US & British drones (VIDEO)
Screen grab from a Zvezda TV video.
The Egyptian hosts and their Russian guests took turns manning Egypt’s Russian-made air defense systems during a joint military exercise near Cairo. Each practice target required just one missile to take it down.

The unusual field experience, in which Egyptian and Russian crews could share each other’s operational skills, was the highlight of the two-week ‘Arrow of Friendship’ exercise – the first of its kind held by the two nations.

Egypt operates several Russian-produced air defense systems, including the middle-range Buk-M2 and the short-range Tor-M2 surface-to-air missiles. They were deployed for the exercise, with Russian and Egyptian crews alternately taking control of the hardware.

Zvezda, the TV channel of the Russian Defense Ministry, published footage of the drill. Each of the British- and US-made air target drones used for exercise required just one missile to take them down, the channel reported.

The firing exercise was part of larger maneuvers, in which Egyptian forces trained to respond to a simulated surprise breach by an enemy that put a tank division under threat. Over 100 Russian troops took part in the operation.

Russian and Egyptian troops during the ‘Arrow of Friendship’ exercise. ©Russian Defense Ministry

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies