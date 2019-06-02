EU election fiasco: Head of German Social Dems & Merkel’s coalition partner to step down

Andrea Nahles said she will resign as the leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD). It comes a week after the establishment parties took a big hit, losing the combined majority in the EU elections.

Nahles announced that she will step as down as SPD leader and the head of its group in the national parliament on Tuesday.

Writing in a farewell letter to her colleagues, she said that she does not believe there is enough support for herself anymore.

The discussions… and the large amount of feedback from the party have shown me that there is no longer support for me in holding these offices.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW