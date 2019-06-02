 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
EU election fiasco: Head of German Social Dems & Merkel’s coalition partner to step down

Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 09:28
Andrea Nahles. © Fabrizio Bensch / Reuters
Andrea Nahles said she will resign as the leader of Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD). It comes a week after the establishment parties took a big hit, losing the combined majority in the EU elections.

Nahles announced that she will step as down as SPD leader and the head of its group in the national parliament on Tuesday.

Writing in a farewell letter to her colleagues, she said that she does not believe there is enough support for herself anymore.

The discussions… and the large amount of feedback from the party have shown me that there is no longer support for me in holding these offices.

