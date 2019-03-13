‘ISIS here, & drugs everywhere’: Minorities face violence in notorious refugee camp, new doc shows

Kurds and Yazidis are in fear of their lives as they get attacked by radicals while trying to survive amid rampant lawlessness in an overcrowded refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos, a new documentary has learned.

“My life has been in danger since the first day I arrived here. I haven’t got a good night’s sleep,” one of the residents of the infamous Moria camp can be seen telling the crew of the documentary ‘Borderless’, which is meant to highlight the migrant crisis in Europe.

The camp was infiltrated by radicals, the interviewed asylum-seekers claimed. “ISIS is here… They can rape, they can kill, they can steel. And the drugs are everywhere.”

They attack minorities, such as Yazidi or Kurds. They killed four Kurds lately in this camp.

The residents also complained that police largely ignore the widespread crime. “We told them many times to put a camera at least, to protect ourselves,” a man was filmed saying, adding that his requests were rejected.

The facility, designed to accommodate around 3,000 people, currently has 10,000 people living there, most having come from the Middle East. Multiple reports of horrible living conditions coupled with the rampant violence within the camp have sparked protests by human rights groups, locals, and the refugees themselves.

Meanwhile, the crew of ‘Borderless’ have attracted controversy of their own. The project is fronted by Canadian-born pundit and activist Lauren Southern, who has been described as ‘far-right’ and accused of spreading hatred against Muslims. Last year, she was briefly detained by the British authorities – for distributing “racist material” – and was barred from entering the country.

Dear @AmberRuddHR - you have detained @Lauren_Southern in Calais and prevented her entering the U.K. She is a Christian Conservative. You have sided with Islamists of Luton. You need to make better decisions ma’am. pic.twitter.com/rpAgSEwLI3 — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) March 12, 2018

The film’s producer Caolan Robertson told RT that his crew decided to explore Moria as they heard of “disastrous things” happening there. “There was no security there. There was almost no control whatsoever,” he recalled, describing “an overwhelming feeling of hopelessness” he got while staying in the camp.

Robertson, who used to work closely with controversial British anti-immigration campaigner Tommy Robinson, said that asylum-seekers were surprised to encounter radicals in Moria.

“One man told us off camera that the reason he fled the Middle East was to escape from radical Islam…. When they arrived to Europe, within days they were experiencing the same thing.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!