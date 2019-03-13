HomeWorld News

Facebook & Instagram experience massive outage across US & Europe

Published time: 13 Mar, 2019 16:35 Edited time: 13 Mar, 2019 17:12
Millions of Facebook and Instagram users have been forced to vent their frustration via Twitter after the social media networks experienced an unexplained outage across the US and Europe.

For about an hour users from the US and Canada to Chile and Italy have reported being unable to log in or post on their feeds from 12:01pm EDT, according to DownDetector.

#FacebookDown began trending on Twitter globally as frustrated netizens vented their fury at being denied access to their virtual lives.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, suffered similar unexplained major outages in January this year, and November and October last year. As usual, users flocked to the “old reliable” Twitter to occupy their time until the world is restored to its natural order.

