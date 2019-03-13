Facebook & Instagram experience massive outage across US & Europe

Millions of Facebook and Instagram users have been forced to vent their frustration via Twitter after the social media networks experienced an unexplained outage across the US and Europe.

For about an hour users from the US and Canada to Chile and Italy have reported being unable to log in or post on their feeds from 12:01pm EDT, according to DownDetector.

Facebook is having issues since 12:01 PM EDT. https://t.co/BLSiYCF9KL RT if it's down for you as well #Facebookdown — DownDetector (@downdetector) March 13, 2019

737s being grounded, Facebook down, and on top of everything else, we're also out of coffee pic.twitter.com/mMo2E7iZEm — Greg Horowitz (@greghorowitz) March 13, 2019

#FacebookDown began trending on Twitter globally as frustrated netizens vented their fury at being denied access to their virtual lives.

how am i supposed to start my day looking at people with better lives then me when @instagram is down get it together — krissy 💘 (@xxmelancholiax) March 13, 2019

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, suffered similar unexplained major outages in January this year, and November and October last year. As usual, users flocked to the “old reliable” Twitter to occupy their time until the world is restored to its natural order.