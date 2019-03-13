Facebook & Instagram experience massive outage across US & Europe
For about an hour users from the US and Canada to Chile and Italy have reported being unable to log in or post on their feeds from 12:01pm EDT, according to DownDetector.
Facebook is having issues since 12:01 PM EDT. https://t.co/BLSiYCF9KL RT if it's down for you as well #Facebookdown— DownDetector (@downdetector) March 13, 2019
#BombCyclone Even #Facebook is down :-O pic.twitter.com/Shh4WSlnZf— Anthony Grace (@IrishChieftain) March 13, 2019
737s being grounded, Facebook down, and on top of everything else, we're also out of coffee pic.twitter.com/mMo2E7iZEm— Greg Horowitz (@greghorowitz) March 13, 2019
#FacebookDown began trending on Twitter globally as frustrated netizens vented their fury at being denied access to their virtual lives.
Se cayo facebook 😂#facebookdownpic.twitter.com/vRQv3qyP16— Pol Chimbo 🔥 (@paulchimbof) March 13, 2019
@instagram are y’all down or what. <:(((( pic.twitter.com/qAz9LcUiyX— 𝕯𝖆𝖓𝖎 𝕮𝖆𝖗𝖔𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆.🌵🚬 (@1dollarshort) March 13, 2019
how am i supposed to start my day looking at people with better lives then me when @instagram is down get it together— krissy 💘 (@xxmelancholiax) March 13, 2019
Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, suffered similar unexplained major outages in January this year, and November and October last year. As usual, users flocked to the “old reliable” Twitter to occupy their time until the world is restored to its natural order.
Everyone running to twitter to see if facebook and instagram are down pic.twitter.com/lXCcHdASFx— VT (@vtdotco) March 13, 2019