Instagram down! Photo-sharing site suffers unexplained outage
Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 01:00
Millions of Instagram users across the world have been left in the dark after a sudden outage took the service offline.
Reports of Instagram being inaccessible began arriving at 7:20 pm Eastern time in the US, but the outage map is showing failures in both Americas, Europe and Australia, according to the website DownDetector.
Users are flocking to other social media, such as Twitter, sharing the stories of their woe under the hashtag #Instagramdown.
