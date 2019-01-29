HomeWorld News

Instagram down! Photo-sharing site suffers unexplained outage

Published time: 29 Jan, 2019 01:00
Get short URL
Instagram down! Photo-sharing site suffers unexplained outage
©  Reuters / Dado Ruvic
Millions of Instagram users across the world have been left in the dark after a sudden outage took the service offline.

Reports of Instagram being inaccessible began arriving at 7:20 pm Eastern time in the US, but the outage map is showing failures in both Americas, Europe and Australia, according to the website DownDetector.

©  DownDetector / screenshot

Users are flocking to other social media, such as Twitter, sharing the stories of their woe under the hashtag #Instagramdown.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies