Instagram down: App crashes for users across the globe
The social media giant had been experiencing issues since 3:16am EDT, according to Down Detector web service. A live outage map showed that problems with the app had been detected in Europe, Australia, Japan, North America, India, Malaysia and Indonesia.
When you feed on Instagram doesn’t refresh. #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/MMpkMHtVCK— TSE (@TSE_Official) October 3, 2018
Worried app users expressed their distress under the post about Instagram’s outage on Down Detector. “Instagram you need to get it together I have memes to post,” one person joked.
Me refreshing my Instagram every min to see if it’s back on again 😄 #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/JRZvbvnpht— promise Tamang (@TamangPhan) October 3, 2018
@ me coming to twitter when instagram won’t load #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/1Gh8h0fmpt— itsteagss (@itsteagss) October 3, 2018
