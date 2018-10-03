Instagram down: App crashes for users across the globe

Photo-sharing application Instagram is suffering global outages with many of its users reporting that they are unable to refresh the feed.

The social media giant had been experiencing issues since 3:16am EDT, according to Down Detector web service. A live outage map showed that problems with the app had been detected in Europe, Australia, Japan, North America, India, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Worried app users expressed their distress under the post about Instagram’s outage on Down Detector. “Instagram you need to get it together I have memes to post,” one person joked.

Me refreshing my Instagram every min to see if it’s back on again 😄 #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/JRZvbvnpht — promise Tamang (@TamangPhan) October 3, 2018

@ me coming to twitter when instagram won’t load #instagramdownpic.twitter.com/1Gh8h0fmpt — itsteagss (@itsteagss) October 3, 2018

