Geneva-based NGO to issue report smearing prominent European politicians – RT source

A Geneva-based peacemaking NGO is about to issue a report “smearing” a number of European politicians, including former German chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, RT has learned.

The Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue advertises itself as an impartial body, which offers assistance in mediation between conflicting parties to prevent or end armed conflicts.

The full list of individuals targeted by the report remains unclear, but RT understands from a source familiar with the matter that Schroeder is among the names.

The exact nature of the upcoming “smear” is also unclear, but the presence of the former German chancellor, who is long retired from active politics, may contain a clue. After finishing his tenure as chancellor in 2005, he moved to a senior management role with Nord Stream AG, a joint venture involving Russian and European companies that operate the Nord Stream pipeline.

It is understood that the “smear” will be connected to Washington’s efforts to exert pressure on Europe. For example, the Nord Stream was the subject of harsh criticism from the US, with its ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell even warning German firms earlier in January that they could face sanctions for contributing to the project.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!