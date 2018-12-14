Amazing 3D images of Russia’s last Royal family by #Romanovs100 (PHOTOS)

#Romanovs100 transformed 10 rare photographs from the Romanov private archives into 3D to suit Facebook’s latest feature and the results are stunning.

#Romanovs100 is an award-winning multi-platform digital history project commemorating the Romanov family on the centenary of their execution. Using Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter – the team distributed some 4000 photographs from the family’s archive. The Romanov couple and their children were avid photographers and having had access to the latest tech of their time – left a vast photo heritage.

Provided with the opportunity Facebook offered by rolling out its 3D image support, #Romanovs100 released a set of 10 photos remastered to appear as three dimensional. You can see the full gallery HERE.

This autumn #Romanovs100 won ‘Most innovative use of social’ and ‘Best international strategy’ at the Drum Social Buzz 2018 awards in London as well as a Silver Clio Entertainment award in ‘Television/Streaming: Original Content’ in Hollywood. And earlier it was prized best in Drum Content Award in ‘News/Media/Publishing Content Marketing Strategy/Campaign’.