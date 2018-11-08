Romanovs100 wins Drum Award for ‘Best News & Media Content Strategy’

#Romanovs100 took gold in the ‘News/Media/Publishing Content Marketing Strategy/Campaign’ at the Drum Content Awards in London while #1917LIVE was awarded highly commended for ‘Most Innovative or Creative Use of Content’.

Both projects are social media-based narratives dedicated to Russian history. #1917LIVE, about the Russian Revolution, played out in 2017 and has won over 20 prestigious awards, including a three-time Cannes Lions nomination, a Webby and a Shorty. #Romanovs100 ran for 100 days in 2018 as an unfolding image-based story about the last reigning royal family of Russia – in 4000 photographs that they took themselves.

Winners of Best News/Media/Publishing Content Marketing Strategy/Campaign @RT_com the judges described their entry as “an innovative use of content” #TheDrumAwardspic.twitter.com/ehFGgzy2YO — The Drum Awards (@TheDrumAwards) November 6, 2018

The prestigious Drum Awards aim to identify the best practices, companies and people in the creative industry. This year’s jury included representatives from such world famous brands as Vice Media, Bloomberg Media Studios, LinkedIn, Lego, Samsung, and Burger King.

Last week #1917LIVE won its 22nd award - for ‘Best Use of Social’ at Digiday Marketing & Advertising Awards Europe. #Romanovs100 just released an original soundtrack written for the project by famous Russian musician Peter Nalitch.

