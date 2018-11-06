RT lands 4 nominations at 2018 Epica Awards for #Romanovs100 and #1917live

#1917LIVE and #Romanovs100 are nominated in four categories in the 2018 Epica Award for creative industries: Media, Copywriting & Storytelling, Best in Social Networks and Publication Design.

A big step for RT, considering this year Epica received 4020 entries from 69 countries. As many as 26 entries from the Russian Federation made it into the prestigious Epica Award shortlist to be announced on November 8th.

READ MORE:#Romanovs100 & #1917LIVE to showcase at America's biggest education forum SXSW EDU 2019

RT took part in judging Epica this year and although the official announcement will come through on Thursday, the station was given early access to the shortlist. According to the rules, judges couldn’t vote for or see entries from their home country.

Epica Awards 2018 Russian finalist campaigns come from BBDO Russia, Advertising Agency Voskhod, Geometry Moscow, Instinct and others. RT’s projects also made the shortlist. Russia made it into the top 10 most nominated countries this year with Germany, US and France dominating Epica’s finals.

Last year #1917LIVE took bronze in Epica for “Social Networks” and “Media”. In November 2018, the project won its 22nd award - for “Best Use of Social” at Digiday Marketing & Advertising Awards Europe.

The Epica Awards, founded in 1987, is a prestigious awards competition in the field of advertising, design and marketing. The jury includes representatives from more than 60 international web and print publications dedicated to the sphere of communications and marketing. The 2018 Epica Awards will take place in Amsterdam on November 15.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!