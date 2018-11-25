Russian ships used weapons to stop & seize Ukrainian vessels violating territorial waters – FSB

Russia has confirmed its vessels have used weapons to stop Ukrainian vessels that had entered Russian waters in the Black Sea illegally. Three Ukrainian sailors were wounded and have been given medical assistance.

Russia has fired at a group of three Ukrainian vessels that entered its territorial waters near Crimea, the Russian Security Service (FSB) has confirmed. The ships have been now been seized.

Three Ukrainian sailors, injured in the altercation, were given medical assistance by Russian servicemen. Their lives are out of danger.

Ukrainian Navy ships the ‘Berdiansk’, the ‘Nikopol’ and the ‘Yany Kapu’ with their crews have been detained for violating Russian territorial waters, the FSB said in a statement Sunday. They were ignoring "legal demands to stop" from FSB and Russian Navy vessels and "performing dangerous maneuvers," and the Russian warships had to open fire to force them to stop.

A criminal investigation has been launched into the suspected violation of the Russian state border.

The FSB is pointing out that Ukrainian authorities are aware of the procedure that regulates the passage of the military ships through Russian territorial waters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW