Violence erupts as Copa Libertadores final postponed due to bus ambush (VIDEO/PHOTOS)

Violence has erupted in Buenos Aires between supporters and police as the Copa Libertadores final was postponed when River Plate fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus ahead of the match between Argentina two fiercest rivals.

The decisive second leg of the continent's biggest tournament was postponed until Sunday after Boca's players suffered the effects of tear gas and broken glass when River fans pelted their coach with missiles as it arrived at El Monumental stadium.

After several postponements saw kick off time pushed back further and further, South American football federation CONMEBOL confirmed the match would be postponed until Sunday.

Supporters inside the stadium, numbering around 70,000 in River's home ground in the Argentine capital many of which had been there for several hours, greeted the news with groans and whistles, and tensions eventually boiled over in the baking hot sun.

Máxima tensión entre hinchas y Prefectura en Libertador y Monroe: así se reagrupan pic.twitter.com/aCrenf8fd4 — TN - Todo Noticias (@todonoticias) November 24, 2018

River President stops for a chat. Fight breaks out and everybody scatters. pic.twitter.com/YXjMfPvmPL — Rupert Fryer (@Rupert_Fryer) November 24, 2018

Riot police were deployed to deal with pockets of violence outside the stadium before and after the announcement, as fist fights broke out between supporters and police discharged rubber bullets at fans throwing rocks and other missiles in their direction.

Outside the El Monumental stadium River Plate fans are getting into fights with police officers. Violent scenes. Can’t say we didn’t expect this though. This fixture has a violent history. #CopaLibertadorespic.twitter.com/gBzcEJWvVq — R1Finesse (@R1Finesse) November 24, 2018

In anticipation of yet more ugly scenes, it had been suggested that the rearranged match would take place behind closed doors, but later confirmed that the match would in fact be played in front of fans.