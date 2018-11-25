WATCH Russian Coast Guard pursuing Ukrainian vessels violating territorial waters

Russian Border Guard ships have been chasing Ukrainian vessels that violated the border and were approaching Kerch Strait that separates Crimea from Russian mainland.

The video taken from one of the Russian ships shows Ukraine’s artillery boats and a tugboat maneuvering dangerously closed to Russia’s vessels.

The incident came as the Ukrainian Navy ships crossed into the Russian territorial sea without authorization, seeking to pass through the Kerch Strait. The actions of the Ukrainian vessels prompted the Russian border guards to intervene.

The FSB, which is responsible for maintaining Russia’s borders, denounced the Ukrainian vessels’ actions as a deliberate provocation aimed at creating “conflict situations” in the region.

